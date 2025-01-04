[Teams] Brighton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Arsenal are at the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion this evening knowing victory would move them to within just three points of leaders Liverpool.

Heading into the weekend action, the Gunners sit six points adrift after beating Brentford 3-1 away from home on New Years Day. With Liverpool not playing Man Utd until Sunday, Arsenal can now put the pressure on by cutting their advantage to just three points with a win over the Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to make some changes from the side that won at the Gtech Stadium but David Raya keeps his place between the sticks. Riccardo Calafiori also starts once again in the Arsenal defence along with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

However, Arteta has to alter things at right-back as Jurrien Timber is suspended while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still injured. Thomas Partey is therefore dropped back into the right-back position tonight.

Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield while Mikel Merino and Declan Rice also start in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard drops to the bench after a disappointing performance against Brentford.

Ethan Nwaneri keeps his place as the youngster continues to deputise for the injured Bukayo Saka on the right flank. Leandro Trossard is recalled to replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left while Gabriel Jesus keeps his place up front. Kai Havertz remains out due to illness.

As for Brighton, Joel Veltman starts in defence along with Jan Paul van Hecke. Matt O’Riley lines-up in midfield while Joao Pedro starts in attack along with Simon Adingra.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Brighton

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Baleba, O’Riley, Ayari; Gruda, Pedro, Adingra

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Moder, Mitoma, Enciso, Rutter, Minteh

Arsenal

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Jorginho, Merino; Nwaneri, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Odegaard, Kabia, Butler-Oyedeji, Martinelli.