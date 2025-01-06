Arsenal looking to beat Liverpool and Tottenham to Omar Marmoush’s signing

Arsenal are expected to be a busy outfit in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta’s looks to add a much-needed number nine to his roster. The Londoners have been linked with a number of players from across Europe although only time will tell which of their various targets is the chosen one to lead the line at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush has emerged as another potential option for Arsenal, according to Give Me Sport, with the Gunners needing to beat Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to his signing. The Bundesliga side will seek close to £50 million to part ways with the Egyptian international, who has 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Arsenal likely to be in the driving seat for Marmoush

Omar Marmoush has arguably been the best player in the Bundesliga this season, alongside Harry Kane, which justified Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in him. The Lilywhites have lacked a well-rounded attacker since the Englishman’s departure for Bayern Munich, thereby investing time into learning more about the 25-year-old’s profile.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are left to sweat over Mohamed Salah’s future and are targeting his compatriot as a possible replacement.

A move to Anfield or Hotspur Way is difficult to anticipate for Marmoush, however. At Tottenham, the objective of playing in the Champions League would elude him while Liverpool are still holding out hope that Salah renews his deal. They are also not showing an urgency in pursuing a transfer for Marmoush as he is a striker and the Reds already have two of those, so Salah’s possible replacement would need to be a winger.

Arsenal, however, would be bolstered by his purchase and the Eintracht hitman would also be deployed in his preferred role as a centre forward. At £50 million, Arteta could see much value in Marmoush, who is also an all-round package, as opposed to some more expensive options, as he is likely to be in the market for a defensive midfielder and right winger too.