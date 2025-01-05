Nuno Mendes gives ‘green light’ to Manchester United transfer this summer

Manchester United picked up a vital point at Anfield as Amad Diallo’s equaliser secured a 2-2 draw against Liverpool for Ruben Amorim’s side. The squad selection was as expected, especially at left back, where Diogo Dalot featured once again as a makeshift option ahead of Tyrell Malacia while Luke Shaw continues to be unfit.

Amorim is expected to demand a new left back in the summer and Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes has been among the players who have recently been linked with a switch to Old Trafford. Given his history at Sporting Lisbon, the Man United coach’s former employers, it is not surprising to see why he would want to land Mendes.

That said, it has emerged that Manchester United have received the ‘green light’ to land the 22-year-old in the summer, according to Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha (h/t Express). It is said that the player is only considering England as his next destination and does not plan on renewing his contract with PSG.

Bargain deal likely in the summer

If Nuno Mendes does not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer, they will be under pressure to get rid of him 12 months before his deal expires in 2026. That would open the door to Manchester United landing him on a bargain deal, possibly lower than his £45 million valuation on Transfermarkt.

Mendes would be an excellent signing as a wing back at Man United considering his offensive attributes. The Portuguese international is brilliant physically and is quick down the flanks as well, so there should be confidence that he will settle well in the Premier League, especially under Amorim having already worked under him at Sporting Lisbon.

As much as the new United manager would like to sign Mendes in January, a deal midway through the campaign looks unlikely as any new transfer for the Red Devils could require them to get rid of a player first. Moreover, Mendes still remains a prominent player at PSG, who will want him as they look to capture the Champions League for the first time in their history this season.