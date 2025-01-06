Arsenal willing to fork out £45 million to sign Mateo Retegui this month

Mikel Arteta’s desire to carry out an offensive rebuild at Arsenal is almost an open secret at this point with the club continuing its search for a consistent goal-scoring option. The team’s need for an attacker is graver following Bukayo Saka’s injury with the manager admitting that the club could explore a favourable deal in January if any good player becomes available.

The likes of Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Osimhen, who have been linked with Arsenal lately, are unlikely to switch pastures midway through the season, therefore compelling the Gunners to look at alternatives. Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui has consequently emerged as an option, according to Football Transfers, and Arteta’s side is prepared to pay £45 million to acquire him in January.

Retegui arrived at Atalanta at the beginning of this season from Serie A outfit Genoa and has made a fast start to life at La Dea. His 14 goals in all competitions have proven to be a massive contribution for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, which sits second in the Serie A and remains in contention for qualification to the next Champions League round too.

January move a difficult proposition

After winning their first ever European trophy last year in the shape of the Europa League, Atalanta will have bigger ambitions this season and remain hot on Napoli’s heels in the Serie A race. Gian Piero Gasperini will not at all be interested in losing perhaps his best player halfway through the campaign, hence jeopardising Arsenal’s potential move for him in January.

While a £45 million offer would be decent enough for the Argentine marksman, Atalanta are likely to value him at significantly higher considering Mateo Retegui’s contract runs until June 2028. In addition to that, their position to demand a higher transfer fee for the player will be strengthened in the summer if he ends the season with close to 30 goals.

Arsenal, though desperately requiring an offensive addition this month, will need to look at alternatives. Evan Ferguson has been among those linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and a swoop for the Irishman on a loan deal could prove to be a decent stop-gap solution for the Londoners until the summer transfer window opens.