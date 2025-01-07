Arsenal make enquiries to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have made enquiries over the possibility of signing in-form Juventus centre forward Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian transfer expert Mirko Di Natale.

The 24-year-old is one of Thiago Motta’s most reliable forwards and has repaid the faith with 12 goals across all competitions this season. His incessant injuries also look to be behind him as he has featured in 16 of the Bianconeri’s 18 Serie A games this season.

According to Di Natale, the Gunners are looking for a new striker this winter and have a host of forwards on their list, and one of the options they’re courting for the centre-forward role is Vlahovic.

The Italian transfer expert adds that in recent weeks, the North London club have asked for information about the possibility of signing the Serbian international this month.

Mikel Arteta recently claimed Arsenal would take advantage in the transfer window if an opportunity presents itself, and it appears he is making effort to sign Vlahovic, who is rated €60m (£49m) by Transfermarkt.

Vlahovic to Arsenal

Arsenal’s need for an out-and-out centre forward has been visible in the past two seasons. Arteta has instead opted for Kai Havertz, while Gabriel Jesus has also played a support role, but neither forward is clinical.

The club has been linked with several forwards in recent seasons, and while Arsenal have been frustrated in their attempts to strengthen the forward line, it looks like they are still trying to land a new forward with talks underway for Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been consistently firing goals in Serie A and, at 24, has gathered enough top-flight experience in domestic and European football.

He has netted seven goals in Serie A this season and 12 goals across all competitions for an unbeaten Juventus side this campaign.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Vlahovic is a dominant centre-forward, and his physicality matches the intensity of the Premier League. The Serbian forward is also fast and has great link-up play and a wand of a left foot where he can shoot from impossible angles in and outside the box.

Should he join, Vlahovic would hand Arteta his own Haaland-esque forward, and he’ll hope the possible addition of the forward would boost Arsenal’s title hopes during the second half of the season.