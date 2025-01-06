Manchester United prepared to offer Marcus Rashford in swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United will soon be required to sign a left winger as Marcus Rashford is increasingly likely to depart the club at the end of the season. After being left out of matches by Ruben Amorim via a technical call, the forward revealed that now could be the right time for him to explore a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk journalist Rudy Galetti has reported that the Red Devils are showing an interest in signing Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and are prepared to offer Marcus Rashford in a swap deal for the Georgian international. Antonio Conte has previously been receptive to the idea of working with the United star, so the Serie A side could be open to considering a swap.

Kvaratskhelia’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £70 million although it is fair to expect Napoli’s asking price to be on the higher side of that figure. Nonetheless, with Rashford’s potential departure, Man United could be able to afford a deal to sign a player who has been lauded as one of the world’s best wingers in the last few years.

Man Utd move seems unlikely

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has shut the door to join Manchester United in January as he remains intent on completing the ongoing campaign with Napoli, who are leading Serie A. Moreover, the 23-year-old is understood to be prioritising a contract extension at his current side and will only consider parting ways with them if an agreement is not closed out by the summer.

Should Kvaratskhelia become available for a swoop in the summer, Man United are still unlikely to be his preferred destination as a forward of his calibre will consider Champions League qualification as a major factor in choosing his new club. In fact, Liverpool have shown an interest in him since a few months and could re-ignite their pursuit if Mohamed Salah leaves.

A transfer for the Napoli star seems like a distant proposition for the Red Devils without official negotiations even getting underway, so it seems best suited for Ruben Amorim to consider his alternatives given his intent of landing a new left winger.