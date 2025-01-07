Liverpool
Liverpool hoping to sign Leroy Sane on free transfer to replace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Leroy Sane on a free transfer as they look to replace Mohamed Salah this summer, as per reports.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has repeatedly said to the media that the ongoing campaign is his last at Anfield. Though the Reds remain optimistic about tying him down to a fresh deal and the player’s departure as a free agent has not been confirmed officially by either party, there remains no noteworthy progress in the matter as both parties are ‘far away’ from an agreement.
Having said that, Arne Slot’s side has a massive task on its hands in replacing Mohamed Salah, one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players. The right winger has been their most consistent goal-scorer since arriving from AS Roma in 2017 and will need an equally capable option if they are to lessen the brunt of losing an incredibly talented forward.
Caught Offside (citing Fichajes) has reported that consequent to Salah’s contractual situation, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane. His contract expires in June 2025 and with an ongoing stalemate with Bayern regarding a possible renewal, the possibility of a free transfer remains on the cards for the 28-year-old.
Sane a good medium-term fix
There are unlikely to be several good goal-scoring right wingers in the transfer market this summer, so Liverpool’s options to replace Mohamed Salah will be scarce.
Leroy Sane would be a terrific new signing as he is in the best years of his career while also having a rich experience of playing for two clubs where the pressure to win silverware is very high, as with Liverpool.
The German international is a 2-time Premier League winner with Manchester City as a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola’s side and has won a number of other accolades too, so Liverpool can be confident that he can deliver in England.
Sane is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt so signing him on a free transfer would be a superb piece of business if Liverpool can pull it off.
