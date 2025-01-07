Man Utd eyeing future deal for PSG’s Nuno Mendes



According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes ahead of a potential summer approach.

Man United have had plenty of concerns in the left-back and left wing-back positions. Luke Shaw has been out for most of the season with multiple injuries. Tyrell Malacia has looked short of pace after a lengthy lay-off due to knee surgery.

Diogo Dalot has played from the left side of the backline as a result. The Portugal international has produced some stand-out performances, but manager Ruben Amorim may want a specialist left-footed option in the department.

Sheth reports that United are monitoring the situation on Mendes whose contract expires in less than 18 months. The club expect a quiet winter transfer window, but they are doing their work over potential deals for the summer.

Upgrade

Amorim has relied on Dalot in the left wing-back position since his appointment in November. The 25-year-old has not looked comfortable from the role, but he came up with a superb performance against Liverpool last weekend.

The former Porto man could continue in the spot for the remainder of the campaign before the club spend big on a competitor. Shaw is not far from returning from injury. His performances could also be assessed in the coming months.

If Shaw were to pick up another injury, the hierarchy could back the manager with a marquee signing next summer. Mendes would be a quality acquisition and would be an upgrade on Shaw, Malacia as well as Dalot with his superb all-round attributes.

The 22-year-old has completed 90% of his passes in Ligue 1 this campaign with almost 60% of his duels won. He has also completed 71% of his take-ons for the French champions with an impressive 4.6 recoveries per appearance.

The Sporting Lisbon graduate has a tireless workrate and would be a superb purchase. Amorim already knows him from their time together at Lisbon where Mendes first caught the eye with his displays from left wing-back.

The £34 million star would be a quality signing for the Red Devils in the summer. United recruited Manuel Ugarte from PSG last summer and could repeat the feat with Mendes if he snubs a new deal at the Parisian giants.