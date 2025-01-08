Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham offered chance to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to rebuild their respective offensive departments in the summer and according to Caught Offside (citing TEAMtalk), the Premier League giants have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Vlahovic has yet to renew his contract with Juventus as the Bianconeri have been unable to meet his financial demands, thereby opening the door to his departure later this year. The former Fiorentina hitman has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in all competitions, and is expected to be available for £54 million, the source has added.

Chelsea expected to be frontrunners

Dusan Vlahovic is aged only 24 and has the best years of his career ahead of him, so he is an attractive option for all three clubs that have been handed the opportunity to sign him. With that said, he is also a lethal goal-scorer and owing to his successful track record in a defensively superior league, the Serie A, there is reason to believe he will prove himself in the Premier League also.

It is hard to look beyond Chelsea as his next possible career choice. The Blues have the means to spend on him as well as meet his financial demands. Christopher Nkunku could leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular minutes this season, hence opening the slot in the team for an offensive name.

Vlahovic’s possible arrival into West London could lead to Nicolas Jackson playing down the left wing, while Vlahovic will very likely lead their line and play as the team’s primary option ahead of Marc Guiu. The Serbian international will also have the opportunity to play in the Champions League on almost a regular basis given Chelsea’s strong squad and probability of finishing in the top four for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, at least going by this season, are unlikely to be able to offer participation in Europe’s elite competition to Vlahovic. Meanwhile, the Red Devils could prioritise a move for Viktor Gyokeres while Tottenham will look for a back-up striker to play behind Dominic Solanke, who they recently spent £65 million on.