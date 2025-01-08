Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Tottenham target Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be on the move this month having fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique. The French international has lost his place to Goncalo Ramos in the team’s starting eleven and having played under 500 minutes halfway through the season, a Premier League transfer seems to be on the cards for him.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein (h/t Football Transfers) has reported that Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign the 26-year-old, ahead of fellow Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. As per Ornstein, a loan is possible this month although PSG would be insistent on the inclusion of a clause that obliges the club to purchase him in the summer.

United are expected to be on the lookout for a striker sooner rather than later with Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, and Kolo Muani has emerged as an option for the Red Devils. It remains to be seen if they will proactively pursue a deal for the forward in the near future or will wait for clarity over Zirkzee’s future before deciding on the next steps.

Kolo Muani unnecessary for United

Randal Kolo Muani has not performed in the Ligue 1 since a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. For a player that Manchester United are interested in signing, his numbers in the last season and a half are quite concerning and do not read well, especially in one of Europe’s least competitive leagues.

Kolo Muani’s transfer to the Parc des Princes was mooted to be around the £80 million figure and the fact that his valuation on Transfermarkt has nosedived to £25 million in less than 24 months is also telling about his lack of good performances.

Ruben Amorim requires a player who can guarantee him a regular output in the final third as the Portuguese does not seem to be locked in on Rasmus Hojlund as his primary attacking option either. Kolo Muani’s signing, even on loan, would be a step in the backward direction and for the remainder of the campaign, Man United would be better off with what they have.

In the summer, the transfer market is more open as compared to midway through the season and if their finances are managed well, Manchester United could be able to afford a swoop for Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, who has a proven track record of succeeding in Amorim’s system and will be a far better signing than Kolo Muani.