[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium tonight in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final.

The Gunners saw their title dreams dented with a controversial 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Saturday evening. Mikel Arteta could see the League Cup as their most realistic chance of silverware so he’ll be desperate to pick up a positive result in the first leg on home soil.

Arteta has made a few changes from the side that started against Brighton at the weekend but David Raya is among those who keep their place as the Spanish international starts between the sticks once again for Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber missed the trip to the Amex Stadium due to suspension but he returns at right-back this evening. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership together in the middle of Arsenal’s back four while Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Bukayo Saka remains on the sidelines while Ethan Nwaneri has also been ruled out after picking up a muscle injury at the weekend. However, there is some positive news for Arsenal as Kai Havertz returns from illness having missed the last two games. The German starts up front for the Gunners tonight with Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench.

Raheem Sterling is also back in the squad after recovering from injury so the experienced winger is an option from the bench. Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start on the right-back while Leandro Trossard starts on the left flank.

Thomas Partey joins Declan Rice in midfield while Martin Odegaard is fit to return to the starting eleven after overcoming illness which has hampered him in the last two games.

As for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is the obvious dangerman up front and he’s supported by Antony Gordon and Jacob Murphy. Joe Willock starts against his old club alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Porter, Zinchenko, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Jesus.

Newcastle

Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley