Liverpool enter the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Liverpool have been unstoppable in the Premier League this season as they comfortably lead the league standings, while also having won each of their Champions League matches in the opening phase of the competition. However, it is fair to say that Arne Slot’s side has been heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah while Cody Gakpo has occasionally chipped in with the goods.

One of the most underperforming players in the offensive department has been Darwin Nunez, who has scored only four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season. The Uruguayan has been left out of the starting eleven in the last few matches, thereby prompting questions about his continuity at Anfield.

According to Anfield Watch (h/t Football Transfers), Liverpool have joined the likes of Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The report adds that the Nigerian international is a player who the Reds ‘really admire’ with the possibility of a permanent transfer emerging in the summer after the completion of his year on loan at Galatasaray.

Man Utd keen but Liverpool could scupper deal

Manchester United are among the keenest parties for Victor Osimhen and are prepared to offer Marcus Rashford in a swap deal to sign the forward. There are doubts as to whether they can pay his £62 million release clause, especially if they are unable to get rid of any players. It also is unlikely that the 26-year-old would prefer United as he will probably missing out on playing in the Champions League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be comfortably able to afford Osimhen’s release clause and could even match his lofty wage demands, more so if Mohamed Salah departs the club at the end of the season and eases off a considerable wage liability from the club. The Reds have perhaps the world’s best team at the moment, so the Napoli marksman will be confident about joining a winning project.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea also show any concrete interest in Osimhen, though it is hard to look past Liverpool as the most ideal destination for him.