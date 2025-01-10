Liverpool told £25 million deal could be done for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane

Liverpool have been linked with several wingers in recent weeks as Mohamed Salah continues to hint that his future beyond the ongoing season lies away from Anfield. The Egyptian international has been a vital player for the Reds over the years and will be a big miss, especially if the club does not replace him in an appropriate manner.

Among a number of out-wide men who have been mooted to move to Merseyside, Leroy Sane’s name stands out with the possibility of a free transfer also on the cards as he is in the final six months of his deal at Bayern Munich. As such, he can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club immediately with Arsenal also in the picture, along with Liverpool.

Football Insider has exclusively reported that Liverpool have been notified that a January move for Leroy Sane has emerged as a potential if they are willing to pay between £20 to £25 million for the German international. If he does not renew his contract at the Allianz Arena soon, Bayern will be willing to cash in on him midway through the campaign.

Liverpool a favourable destination for Sane

A battle for Leroy Sane’s signatures is expected to come down between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta is looking to reunite with the former Manchester City man at Arsenal and could expedite his attempt to land him for a nominal fee in January following Bukayo Saka’s injury. However, once the Englishman returns, Sane is likely to be in for some fierce competition and potentially could become a secondary option, hence why he may not prefer moving to London.

At Liverpool, however, the 2-time Premier League champion would have the chance to feature on a regular basis if indeed Salah ends up leaving Anfield. In spite of enjoying some very successful years at Bayern and City, the Champions League has eluded the 28-year-old and he will stand a great chance at winning the competition if he joins the Reds too.

Though his ongoing campaign has not produced the desired output in the final third, there is every reason to think that Sane can transform himself into the player he was under Arne Slot’s guidance considering the manager’s record with the likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch this season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are receptive to the news of a bid being accepted this month and if indeed they are ready to materialise their interest in Sane, as a result.