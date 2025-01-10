Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in battle to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to undergo squad revamps in the summer, although for different reasons.

While the Gunners will bid to add to their roster with an eye on contending for the Premier League crown, their crosstown rivals are expected to see a top four finish as a realistic goal considering their poor start to the ongoing season.

The North Londoners have one mutual target, however, having been linked with Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, by Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min). Luiz joined Juve last summer in a swap deal that saw Aston Villa sign Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea but has been left unsettled in Turin with less than 400 minutes under his belt in all competitions so far this season.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted, where he thrived for Aston Villa, and Arsenal as well as Tottenham are among those credited with interest in the Brazilian.

Arsenal likely to beat Tottenham to Luiz

Tottenham Hotspur will undergo a major rebuilding project this summer but a central midfielder’s signing is unlikely to be high on their list of priorities. Ange Postecoglou would ideally like to focus on the defence and attack as his engine room is relatively secure with the likes of Pape Mata Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma.

Arsenal will need a defensive midfielder though as Thomas Partey is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium as a free agent at the end of this season. Mikel Arteta would see Douglas Luiz as the perfect profile for the role given that he is still 26 and has the best years of his career ahead, is a proven option in the Premier League, and can deliver goals and assists too.

With Thiago Motta unlikely to count on the midfielder at Juventus for much longer, the possibility of a transfer at a reasonable price should not be ruled out either. Luiz’s valuation on Transfermarkt is £37 million and Arsenal should expect to pay around that much to sign a player who will fit like a sock in their manager’s plans.