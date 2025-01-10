Liverpool are keen on signing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

After moving to the Allianz Arena from VfB Stuttgart back in 2015, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. He helped his side win multiple major silverware over the years and has also been an integral part of the German national team.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as he has entered the final few months of his existing contract with the Bavarian club.

Now, writing on X, Falk reports that Bayern Munich don’t want to let him leave and remain in talks with the midfielder to tie him down to a fresh term. But, they haven’t been able to persuade him to do that.

So, Liverpool are looking to secure his service by taking advantage of his situation. The 29-year-old will become a free agent next summer, therefore, the Reds can agree on a pre-contract deal with him this month.

They could even sign him in a cut-price deal in this window if Bayern decide to cash-in rather than lose him for nothing in 6 months time. Kimmich is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, but Liverpool would hope to land him at a considerable discount if a winter deal was to be done.

Kimmich to Liverpool

After becoming the new manager of Liverpool, Arne Slot prioritised strengthening the midfield department by signing a new holding midfielder last summer.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi was his primary target but the player eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club and Liverpool decided not to go for anyone else.

It seems the Dutch boss is now looking to sign a new midfielder this year. Kimmich is an experienced technically gifted player and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Slot’s system.

Therefore, the German would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service to reinforce the midfield department in January or at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, after drawing against Manchester United last weekend, Slot’s side were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup. So, the Reds will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face off against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this weekend.