Arsenal and Chelsea in battle over January swoop for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a number of world-class strikers in recent months as the possibility of both clubs landing a lethal number nine in the summer remains high. However, it has recently emerged that they are both not ruling out a signing in January itself with a superb opportunity presenting itself.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners and the Blues will go head-to-head for Aston Villa marksman Jhon Duran, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in his services. The Colombian’s red card means he did not play in Villa’s FA Cup game versus West Ham last evening and may have potentially played in his last game for the Clarets.

Duran has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and averages a return every 81 minutes but has been limited to a secondary role in Unai Emery’s team. Ollie Watkins has had increased prominence over him, thereby opening the door to a possible switch midway through the season. As per the source, the striker’s asking price is set at £60 million.

Arsenal could beat Chelsea to Duran

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen over the past few months but that’s not to say Jhon Duran would not be a great option for Mikel Arteta’s side. The 21-year-old has proven his qualities in the Premier League, while also having three goals to his name in the Champions League this season.

Therefore, the Gunners may be ready to spend £60 million on him as their source of goals for the remainder of the campaign and beyond, especially following Bukayo Saka’s injury. Duran’s arrival could get their Premier League title running back on track while significantly bolstering their chances of going deeper into the Champions League’s knockout rounds.

Arsenal’s biggest advantage in the race against Chelsea is their ability to guarantee Duran a starting role right from the word go. The same cannot be said about their London rivals, who already have three very good marksmen in their squad in Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson, hence signalling that the Aston Villa star will face tough competition for minutes.

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford a move for the player, at least this month, whereas Bayern Munich and Napoli have Harry Kane as well as Romelu Lukaku as their preferred options, respectively. The Euro trio can comfortably be ruled out of the race for Duran, as a result, although Paris Saint-Germain could be a real threat to both Premier League sides.