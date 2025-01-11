Liverpool prioritising signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds displayed impressive performances defensively in the first few months of this campaign but have started leaking goals in recent matches.

They have kept only one clean-sheets in the last seven games in all competitions and have conceded 11 goals in the last six Premier League encounters.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are Arne Slot’s preferred centre-back partnership. After that, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are the other options to deploy in this position.

Quansah hasn’t been able to play regularly under Slot, while Gomez has been out injured in recent times. Konate was out over the last few games but has now returned to full fitness. Moreover, Van Dijk has entered the final few months of his current contract and hasn’t extended his deal yet.

Bade to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool want to strengthen their defence and have identified Bade as the priority target. They have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

The Frenchman has a £50m release clause in his current contract but the Andalusian side would be open to cashing-in on him for at least £21m amid their financial difficulties, as per the report.

Newcastle United are also interested in the defender and Sevilla have already started exploring alternative options to replace him.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish side after joining from Stade Rennais in 2023. In 14 La Liga appearances, he has kept five clean-sheets and registered one assist this campaign.

He hasn’t made his senior debut for France yet but was a pivotal player for his nation in the Olympics last summer and helped them win the Silver Medal.

Bade, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air and also efficient in defensive contributions. He previously had a short spell at Nottingham Forest but left without playing any game for them.

The defender is a talented player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition if Liverpool eventually lure him to Anfield in January or at the end of this season.