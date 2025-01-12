West Ham & Man Utd step up efforts to sign Jonathan David

West Ham United and Manchester United have reportedly stepped up efforts to sign LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent times as he has entered the final few months of his current contract with Les Dogues.

It has been reported that the player has decided to take a new challenge in his career so he won’t extend his deal. Therefore, the Canadian will leave Stade Pierre-Mauroy as a free agent next summer if he doesn’t leave this month.

Fichajes state that Man Utd and West Ham are interested in signing the ‘promising attacker’ by taking advantage of his situation and have already stepped up their efforts to get the deal done.

The Lille star has been attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League so this is a big boost for United and the East London club to secure his service.

Battle

It has been suggested that Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s poor displays in the first half of this season.

On the other hand, West Ham need reinforcements in this area as Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are set to remain sidelined for a long time due to their respective issues.

In addition to that, new summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has picked up a hamstring issue and is likely to be unavailable for selection over the next few weeks.

As a result, Graham Potter has been left with Danny Ings as the only centre-forward option. But, he has entered the final few months of his current contract so he could leave for free next summer.

David has been a key player for Lille after joining from Gent back in 2020, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title in his debut campaign at the club. Now, he has continued to showcase his qualities this season, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

So, David could be an excellent bargain acquisition for West Ham or Man Utd if either club eventually manage to secure his service this year.