Arsenal pondering over move to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini from AS Roma

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United and will be chasing a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United after a terrible week. The Gunners remain in the hunt for the Champions League and Premier League, however, with Mikel Arteta looking to finish the season on a positive note.

In the summer, the squad needs to undergo a significant rebuilding project if Arsenal are to start the season as title contenders once more. While offensive signings are already on the cards, a midfielder’s purchase can be expected as well, especially with the Londoners having been linked with AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to La Repubblica (h/t Mirror).

Pellegrini is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico following the end of 2024/25 and is likely to depart the Italian capital, as per the source. The 28-year-old’s possibility to join Arsenal on a bargain deal has led to increased speculation regarding his potential transfer in the summer, especially given the English side’s own situation regarding midfielders.

Pellegrini would be a great signing

Lorenzo Pellegrini could be a great signing for Arsenal especially at a nominal transfer fee. He’s valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt but the Gunners would hope to lower that valuation given his contract situation.

He is capable of playing across various roles in midfield, which will be a massive asset for Mikel Arteta. While from an attacking perspective, he struggled to cope with Martin Odegaard’s absence, the Spaniard has also had his fair share of problems in defensive midfield which the Roma star can help overcome.

Arsenal are also likely to bid farewell to Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the end of the season as they are both in the final six months of their contract with a renewal not on the cards. Pellegrini’s addition will be vital in order to maintain the squad strength as well, especially considering Partey has been a crucial fixture in the team for several years.

Roma’s asking price for their captain is not known yet but Inter Milan and Napoli are also in the picture for Pellegrini’s transfer. It would be interesting to see if the player is receptive to trying a new challenge in England or prefers staying put in Italy itself.