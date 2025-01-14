Liverpool in battle with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Dorgu

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds are said to be looking to sign a new left-back as a potential replacement for long-term server, Andy Robertson. The Scotsman has already entered his 30s and has had an inconsistent first half of this season.

Konstantinos Tsimikas is another option to deploy in the left side of the defence but he never managed to push Robertson for the first-team spot.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Dortu to reinforce the defence and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential move.

The 20-year-old still has a contract until 2029 with Lecce so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and want at around £42m.

Battle

However, Tottenham and Man Utd are also keen on signing him, while Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also in this race. Therefore, the player isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Destiny Udogie has established himself as the first-choice left-back for Spurs after joining from Udinese. However, after him, the Lilywhites don’t have proper depth in this position.

Ben Davies is an option but his existing deal will expire at the end of this season and is likely to leave the club as a free agent. Djed Spence has been providing cover in this position for Tottenham amid Udogie and Davies’s injury absence in recent times but he is a right-back by traits.

On the other hand, Man Utd need reinforcements in the left-wing-back position due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw. Tyrell Malacia is another option for Ruben Amorim to use in this position but he has struggled to showcase his best recently having returned to action after a long injury absence. So, United are reportedly ready to let the Dutchman leave the club.

Dorgu is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Tottenham or Man Utd if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service this year.