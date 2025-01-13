Man Utd register interest in signing Conrad Harder

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Ruben Amorim as the new manager, the Red Devils have been linked with a few Sporting stars in recent times with Geovany Quenda, Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand and Ousmane Diomande being among them.

Fichajes state that Man Utd want to strengthen the attacking department and have identified Gyokeres as the primary target. However, there are doubts whether they would be able to persuade him to join so they are exploring alternative options and have earmarked Harder as a key target.

The Lions are in no rush to sell him as he still has a contract until 2029 but if they are forced to cash-in then they want a fee of around £29m.

Harder to Man Utd

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium last summer, the 19-year-old has been playing as Gyokeres’ deputy this season. He is a centre-forward by traits but can also play in either of the two attacking midfield positions in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

The United boss previously worked with the forward so he already knows about the forward’s qualities. The youngster has made only three Liga Portugal starts thus far this season and has made five goal contributions.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a good acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they hire him.

However, United already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, two promising young strikers. But, neither has managed to score goals consistently in the Premier League yet.

Therefore, the Red Devils don’t need another young centre-forward – who may take time to settle down in the English top-flight. Instead, they would be better off purchasing a seasoned striker should they want to reinforce the frontline.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure Harder to Old Trafford in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, after beating Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend, Man Utd will face off against Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday night.