Man Utd ‘working’ to sign Salzburg star Nene Dorglese

Manchester United are reportedly ‘working’ on a deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg star, Nene Dorglese, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Marcus Rashford has been a talismanic figure for the Red Devils over the last few years but he has been struggling to showcase his best in recent campaigns.

Erik ten Hag kept faith in him but following the Dutch boss’ departure, the Englishman has found himself out of favour under new head coach, Ruben Amorim.

He hasn’t featured for his boyhood club in the last seven consecutive games in all competitions and six of those matches, he wasn’t even named in the matchday squad.

Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho’s future is seemingly also uncertain as he has been linked with a move away from the club. But, he has been featuring regularly under Amorim after being left out of the Manchester City game last month.

Dorglese to Man Utd

Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in this winter window so United are seemingly lining up potential options to replace him.

Now, writing on X, Romano says that Man Utd have identified Dorglese as a serious option to reinforce the frontline and have already held talks with Salzburg to enquire about the details of signing him.

United have been ‘working’ on a deal to seal the deal and could even purchase him in this winter window. The journalist wrote:

“Manchester United add Nene Dorgeles from RB Salzburg to their list of options for January/summer. Malian winger being monitored by the club and initial talks to be informed on the price/package took place. Man United keep working on that before making decision.”

The 22-year-old likes to play on the left side of the attack but is comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can link-up the play, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The Mali international is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they eventually opt to lure him to Old Trafford in this January window.