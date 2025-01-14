Tottenham make contact with PSG to sign Randal Kolo Muani



Tottenham Hotspur have stolen a march on Manchester United after holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Randal Kolo Muani this winter, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Spurs’ underwhelming performances in the past months, their attack has been prolific, and they’re currently the league’s second-highest scorers with 42 goals, only behind Liverpool, who have scored 47. They’re now looking to add more firepower to their already blistering attack with the addition of another forward as they continue to push for a European spot at the end of the season.

According to Romano, Tottenham established another round of contacts with PSG on Monday over the possible transfer of Kolo Muani to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month.

However, the football transfer expert claims that the North London side will battle with Serie A giants Juventus, who also made contacts on Monday to sign the Frenchman, while Premier League rivals Manchester United are also reported to be keeping tabs on the development, but a move hinges on the possible departure of Marcus Rashford.

Despite Les Parisiens placing stringent conditions on Kolo Muani’s departure, the 26-year-old will most certainly live in the Parc des Princes, as per Romano.

It is not entirely clear what PSG’s conditions are, but it appears the French champions may be looking to remove his €244k-per-week (£205k-per-week) salary from their books.

Priority?

Tottenham made a bold move by spending a club record £55m to secure Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last summer, and the England international is proving his worth with 17 goal contributions in all competitions so far.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are enjoying impressive form, while Son Heung-min’s consistency may fluctuate, but his dependability adds another layer of threat to Spurs’ attack. This firepower has contributed to Tottenham becoming the Premier League’s second-highest scorer, behind only Liverpool.

Bringing in another centre forward seems logical to provide depth and share the scoring load with Solanke. However, the choice of Kolo Muani for this role raises questions. The French forward has underwhelmed since joining PSG, failing to hit double figures in Ligue 1, and doubts linger about his ability to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League.

From an economic and sporting perspective, taking up such a heavy wage bill to purchase a player that has struggled this season would be a risk from Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United step-up their interest in Kolo Muani but a move to Old Trafford would make more sense as the Red Devils desperately need to rejuvenate their attack.