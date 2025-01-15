Man Utd and Liverpool eyeing deal for Joao Gomes



According to Football Insider, Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of a potential January approach.

The Brazilian ace joined the Midlands outfit from Flamengo in January last year, and he has already established himself as an undisputed starter. His performances have been closely monitored by Man United and Liverpool.

Football Insider claim that the 23-year-old is a transfer target for the Premier League duo, who are aiming to bolster their midfield departments. However, Wolves could resist selling him during the current transfer window.

Wolves are in a relegation tussle at the bottom of the Premier League table. They are prepared to keep their main stars until the summer. United and Liverpool will continue to track Gomes for the remainder of the campaign in that case.

Top-class

Gomes was on Liverpool’s radar for some point of time before his move to Wolves. Gomes has fared brilliantly for his club and has also become a key player for the Brazilian national team. He has averaged 3.2 tackles per Premier League game this campaign with 5.2 duels won and as many recoveries.

His defensive attributes alongside a tireless work rate would suit both United and Liverpool. The Red Devils already have a similar profile in Manuel Ugarte, but could do with competition for places. Manager Ruben Amorim may want more defensive assurance in the big games and Gomes would be perfect.

Liverpool have overly relied on Ryan Gravenberch in the no.6 role after missing out on Martin Zubimendi last summer. The Netherlands ace has excelled with the challenge provided to him by manager Arne Slot, but his workload needs to be managed or he could face the risk of potential injuries in future.

Gomes would be an ideal candidate to provide quality depth in the holding midfield department for the Reds. The midfielder is priced at £34 million by Transfermarkt, but Wolves could demand as much as £50 million for his services in the summer, considering his impressive development over the last 18 months.