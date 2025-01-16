Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly keen on purchasing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Arne Slot’s desire to sign a new holding midfielder at Anfield is already well-known as he tried to do that in the last transfer window. Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi was his primary target but the player eventually decided to reject a move to the Merseyside club.

Despite failing to hire him last time around, Liverpool are said to be still interested in him. However, it has recently been reported that Arsenal are also an admirer of the Spaniard and are at an advanced stage to secure his service. Therefore, it appears Slot’s side are set to miss out on signing their primary target.

So, Liverpool have been forced to explore alternative options to strengthen the engine room. Now, Fichajes state that Tchouameni is on their radar and Real Madrid are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £67m.

The Merseyside club hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they attempted to hire him a few years ago but Los Blancos managed to win the race for him.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

However, the report say purchasing Tchouameni won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also keen on securing his service.

The 24-year-old has been playing a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven over the last few seasons but speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times.

He, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a holding midfielder by traits but has been playing as a centre-back at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu amid their injury crisis in the defensive position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed.

Wataru Endo joined Liverpool ahead of last season but he has been struggling to find regular game-time under Slot this term. As a result, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been playing almost every game for the Reds.

Therefore, adding depth to this position would be the right decision and Tchouameni would be a great coup if Liverpool purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.