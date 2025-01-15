[Teams] Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

Arsenal can close the gap at the top of the Premier League to just four points with a win over arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta is having to deal with some injury issues as the Gunners boss is without a number of players for tonight’s game. Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Manchester United last weekend while Bukayo Saka is still weeks away from returning following hamstring surgery.

Ethan Nwaneri is also on the sidelines so Raheem Sterling comes in to start on the right-wing for Arsenal tonight. Leandro Trossard is given the nod ahead of Gabriel Martinelli to start on the left flank while Kai Havertz leads the line up front. The German will be looking to rediscover his form in front of goal after some poor finishing of late.

Riccardo Calafiori remains on the sidelines with a muscle strain so Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place at left-back. There is some positive news for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber is fit to start at right-back despite picking up a knock at the weekend. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in defence.

Declan Rice and Thomas Partey start in midfield for the Gunners while Martin Odegaard captains the side. Mikel Merino, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli are options from the bench.

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou also have some injury concerns to worry about. Recent signing Antonin Kinsky keeps his place in goal while Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence make up the back four in the absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Yves Bissouma starts in midfield along with youngster Lucas Bergvall. Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Hueng-min Son lead the Tottenham attack meaning Brennan Johnson and Richarlison are on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Merino, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Martinelli.

Tottenham

Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Austin, Reguilón, Hardy, Maddison, Olusesi, Richarlison, Johnson, Lankshear, Moore