Arsenal, Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson was considered as one of the Premier League’s hottest offensive players. However, the young star failed to have the consistent minutes he would have desired and has struggled this season specifically having fallen behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in Fabian Hurzeler’s pecking order.

The Irish international’s departure in January is a very realistic possibility as he chases regular minutes with Standard Sport claiming that Ferguson is wanted by Arsenal and West Ham, while TBR Football has linked him with Everton too.

The trio are all keen on signing a striker, so their interest in a player who has proven himself in England is not surprising to see. Moreover, Mark Lawrenson’s description of Ferguson being ‘outstanding’, in spite of his measly minutes lately, is a testimony of the player’s high potential.

Loan likely with Arsenal possibly favourites

Brighton are prepared to let go of Evan Ferguson, although it is anticipated that any potential exit in January would be on a loan. The Seagulls are hopeful that the 20-year-old will return to familiar form after playing regular minutes under his belt, following which they can make a decision on his future at the Amex Stadium during the summer.

Everton are struggling offensively and need a different profile in the final third owing to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s struggles in front of goal. The striker’s contract is also in its last six months, so the Toffees would want a long-term option. Therefore, a loan for Ferguson might not be the most ideal proposition for them at the moment.

West Ham, on the other hand, would be bolstered by Ferguson’s addition to their roster. With Niclas Fullkrug not being able to find his feet and Michail Antonio unavailable, the Brighton hitman would be a good stop-gap solution, especially under Graham Potter who has previously coached him during his tenure on the south coast in the recent past.

Arsenal, however, would be in a position to offer the player with the most consistent game time as a result of injuries suffered by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Among those interested, they are the only ones who can give Ferguson with the exposure of playing in the Champions League while being equipped to permanently acquire him as well.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta’s side would be most comfortable in bearing Ferguson’s salary during his time at the Emirates Stadium on loan whereas the likes of Everton and West Ham could ask for it to be split. As a result, all signs point towards the Gunners being firmly in the driving seat if a battle for Evan Ferguson ensues between the three Premier League sides in concern.