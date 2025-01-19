Liverpool plot swoop to sign Wolves star João Gomes



Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, according to Football Insider.

The Brazil international has been one of the shining lights in Wolves’ bleak campaign so far. He has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park, featuring in 20 of the 21 games for the club as they continue to fight for survival after a disastrous start to the season.

Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that, if Wolves are relegated at the end of this season, the “door could open” for Liverpool to do a deal.

Wolves relegation battle and financial constraints could force the club to make sales in the summer with Gomes’ efficiency on the ball, combativeness in tackles, and creativity making him the “perfect signing” for the Reds.

The report comes after former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown revealed to Football Insider that the Red Devils and Liverpool are in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Despite Liverpool’s keen interest, the report adds that a move for Gomes this winter could be improbable, as the midfielder, who is valued at €40m (£33m) by Transfermarkt, is highly regarded at the Molineux to help keep the club at the top flight.

Gomes to Liverpool

Liverpool were linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi last summer, but a move did not materialise as the Spaniard remained at the La Liga club.

Despite the player potentially being available for a summer swoop, it appears the Reds have now moved on to other targets as recent reports have distanced any links between the midfielder and the Merseyside club.

One of the targets the club is looking for is Wolves’ Gomes, who has fully settled in the Premier League since joining from Brazilian side Flamengo.

The youngster possesses a blend of every essential element of a midfielder, as his passing, tackling, creativity, and combativeness in pressing make him an archetypal fit for Arne Slot’s system.

A move this winter will be difficult as Wolves will need their best players to avoid the drop, but a chance of getting a deal done can be achieved in the summer with the right price.