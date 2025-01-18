[Teams] Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups as Gunners dealt major blow

Arsenal will look to keep the pressure on Liverpool with a win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners closed the gap on the leaders to four points with a win over Tottenham in midweek after Liverpool had been held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta will now be hoping to cut away at the Merseysiders’ lead with a win over Villa.

Arsenal have been dealt yet another major injury blow with William Saliba ruled out of today’s game with a hamstring injury. Jurrien Timber moves to centre-back with Thomas Partey dropping in to right-back in the continued absence of Ben White.

David Raya keeps goal once again for the Gunners this evening while Gabriel Magalhaes will marshal the back four off the back of his MOTM performance in midweek. Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori still sidelined.

Declan Rice starts in midfield with Mikel Merino recalled to partner the England international while Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again. Jorginho is named among the substitutes.

Kai Havertz leads the line up front with Gabriel Martinelli recalled to start out wide after being on the bench against Spurs on Wednesday night. Leandro Trossard keeps his place after scoring the winner for Arsenal last time out. Raheem Sterling is the man to make way.

As for Villa, Emi Martinez starts against his former club while Tyrone Mings joins Ezri Konsa in defence. Youri Tielemans starts once again with Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rodgers supporting Ollie Watkins in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, MLS; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

Aston Villa

Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, Rogers, Tielemans, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Olsen, Digne, Nedeljkovic, Buendía, Bogarde, Bailey, Durán, Malen