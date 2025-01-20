Man Utd ‘in talks’ with Lecce to sign Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Lecce over a deal to sign Patrick Dorgu, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Red Devils opted to dismiss Erik ten Hag following a disappointing start to this season, hoping to turn things around under a new coach’s guidance.

Ruben Amorim was hired from Sporting CP but things haven’t improved at all thus far. They have won only two out of nine games in the Premier League under him and as a result, they are languishing 13th in the table.

Following the defeat over Brighton and Hove Albion last night, Amorim has said that this is the worst Man Utd team in the history of the club. Therefore, it seems the club’s hierarchy have now started accelerating their efforts to reinforce the squad this month to hand the Portuguese boss the necessary tools to turn things around in the second half of this term.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein says that United are prioritising signing a new LWB and have already been ‘in talks’ with Lecce to lure Dorgu to Old Trafford. An agreement hasn’t been reached yet between the two parties but dialogue has been progressing well.

Dorgu to Man Utd

On the other hand, Fabrizio Romano says that Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are also on United’s wish-list to bolster the left-wing-back position but Dorgu is a more affordable option. So, Amorim’s side are looking to hire him with Lecce wanting around £34m. The 20-year-old is ‘keen’ on taking the next step in his career and moving to Old Trafford.

After joining the Italian ahead of last season, Dorgu played as a rotational player last term before establishing himself as a key player this campaign.

The youngster still has four and a half years left in his current contract with Lecce so they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Dorgu is a left-footed left-back by traits, moreover, he can play in the wing-back role and a more advanced position. Additionally, he is comfortable on the opposite side.

The Dane is a strong and dynamic player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the record Premier League champions if they purchase him.