Liverpool ‘main candidate’ to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki

Liverpool are reportedly the ‘main candidate’ to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager ahead of last season, the Reds didn’t make many new signings last summer. They only hired Federico Chiesa from Juventus. Giorgi Mamardashvili was also purchased but he remained at Valencia and will move to Anfield at the end of this season.

After joining the Merseyside club, Chiesa has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season and the injury problems have been the main reason behind it.

Despite not making many new additions in the last window, Liverpool have had a great first half of this season, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 21 games.

Now, Fichajes state that the Reds want to strengthen the squad this winter and have registered their interest in Cherki. The 21-year-old has been a key player for Lyon in recent times but the French club have found themselves in financial difficulties so they are ready to cash-in on him to balance the books.

Cherki to Liverpool

Lyon are ready to sell the player for a fee of around £19m and Liverpool are ‘willing’ to secure his service by matching the price tag this month. They could even finalise the deal in the next few days.

The 21-year-old can play on either flank and is comfortable in the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also has an eye for long-range passing.

The versatile midfielder is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, signing a player of his qualities for the reported £19m fee would be a bargain if they eventually manage to secure his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club make a concrete approach to purchase the Frenchman before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following a 2-0 victory over Brentford, Liverpool will face off against LOSC Lille in the Champions League before taking on Ipswich Town in the Premier League next weekend.