Arsenal ready to go ‘all out’ to sign Matheus Cunha

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to go ‘all out’ to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha in this winter window, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old joined the West Midlands club from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal in January 2023 before signing permanently the following summer.

The Brazilian displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last term, making 19 goal contributions. Now, he has continued to showcase eye-catching performances in the English top-flight this term, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 19 league starts.

Fichajes state that Arsenal have identified Cunha as an ideal option to reinforce the attack to finally win the Premier League title having been impressed by his recent displays. The Gunners have been ‘working hard’ to secure his service before the deadline.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the Brazilian has had some disputes with new manager Vitor Pereira. Therefore, Wolves could cash-in on him in this window with his current contract set to run until 2027.

Cunha to Arsenal

Cunha is a left-sided attacker by traits but is also comfortable in the centre-forward position. Following Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending knee injury and Bukayo Saka’s recent hamstring issue, Mikel Arteta has been left with a thin attacking department.

Raheem Sterling was hired last summer to add depth in the attacking department but he joined the club on a loan deal and his performances haven’t been convincing enough to sign him permanently. Therefore, the Englishman is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of this season.

Adding depth in the attacking department in January would help Arteta mount a title charge in the second half of this season and purchasing a Premier League proven player like Cunha – valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt – would be a great coup if the Emirates club hire him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service before the February 3rd deadline to reinforce the attacking department.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table with 44 points from 22 games, sitting six points behind the league leaders Liverpool – who have a game in hand.