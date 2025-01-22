Arsenal
[Teams] Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Arsenal take on Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium this evening hoping a win will be enough to secure a top eight finish in the Champions League table.
The Gunners head into tonight’s game sitting fifth in the standings but can move up to third and go three points clear of ninth place with a win over Zagreb.
Mikel Arteta is still without several key players with Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka still on the sidelines. However, the Arsenal boss has been boosted by the return of two players this evening with Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri back on the bench following injury issues.
Arteta makes some changes from the side that drew with Aston Villa on Saturday evening but David Raya is among those who keep their places. The Spaniard starts in goal once again and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent clean sheet record in the Champions League.
With Saliba still out, Gabriel Magalhaes is joined by Jacub Kiwior in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Jurrien Timber moves to right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko handed a rare start at left-back. Myles Lewis-Skelly isn’t included in the matchday squad.
Jorginho comes in to the Arsenal midfield alongside Declan Rice so Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino have to settle for places among the substitutes tonight. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again.
Kai Havertz will be looking to build on his goal against Villa as he starts up front this evening. Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place out wide while Raheem Sterling comes in for Leandro Trossard.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Sterling, Martinelli, Havertz
Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Calafiori, Kacurri, Partey, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia
Dinamo Zagreb
Nevistic; Ristovski, Mmaee, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Ademi, Bernauer, Rog; Stojkovic, Kulenovic, Baturina
Subs: Zagorac, Filipović, Kačavenda, Hoxha, Córdoba, Pjaca, Mbuku, Mišić, Baković, Ćutuk, Pavić, Špikić
