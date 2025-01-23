Man Utd identify Jonathan David as striker target



According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have identified Lille striker Jonathan David as a potential option to strengthen their centre-forward department during the winter transfer window.

The Mancunian giants have been poor in front of goal this campaign, and they have netted only 27 times from 22 Premier League games. The current strike force has failed to deliver, and manager Ruben Amorim wants an upgrade.

Sky Sports claim that David is one of four strikers on Amorim’s winter shortlist. The Canadian star has a contract with Lille until the summer and it remains to be seen whether United can persuade the Ligue 1 outfit to sanction his sale.

Good striker

David has been linked with a move to the English top-flight for the past few years. Lille have priced him out of a transfer, but they are no longer in a strong position to negotiate with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has a Transfermarkt price of £38 million, but he could be signed for significantly less if Lille give the green light for his transfer. As things stand, the French outfit seem prepared to lose him on a free this summer.

David would be a good signing for Man United, considering he can play as the main striker or in the attacking midfield slot. He has been in fantastic form for Lille with 18 goals and 7 assists from 31 appearances this season.

The Canadian star recently scored in the 2-1 Champions League defeat on the road to Liverpool. He has proved his credentials in the Champions League this term with 5 goals and an assist. It is left to be seem whether United can sign him.

If Lille open the door for a winter transfer, there are several European clubs that could be interested including Chelsea and Arsenal, who are in need of firepower up front.

United’s struggles in the league mean they would still have a tough task of persuading David to join them.