Tottenham step up efforts to beat Man Utd to sign Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘very concrete talks’ over a deal to sign Manchester United target Tyler Dibling, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 18-year-old has been a subject of attention for big Premier League clubs following his impressive performances thus far this season despite the Saints’ struggles.

Now, Manchester World report that the Red Devils have identified the Southampton star as a serious option to replace Alejandro Garnacho if he eventually leaves the club before the deadline.

United have found themselves in financial difficulties so they initially wanted to sell Marcus Rashford to balance the books but not many clubs have made a concrete approach to secure his service. So, they are now open to offers for Garnacho and Chelsea are ready to purchase him by submitting a formal proposal worth around £60m.

However, Southampton have no intention of letting their star man leave for cheap and want at least £55m but United don’t want to spend that much.

Battle

Meanwhile, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Tottenham are also keen on signing Dibling and have already been in ‘very concrete talks’ with the player to persuade him to join.

Therefore, it seems the North London club have stepped up their efforts to beat the record Premier League champions in this race.

However, RB Leipzig are also eager to lure the youngster away from St Mary’s Stadium and are ready to do everything possible to seal the deal. The player is even open to moving to the Bundesliga.

Dibling still has two and a half years left in his current contract therefore, the Saints are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation this month.

However, Southampton are highly likely to get relegated at the end of this season so if they eventually fail to secure their top-flight status next season then they would be forced to sell him in a cut-price deal next summer.

Dibling is a versatile player as he can play in the right flank and also in the box-to-box role. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club purchase him this month.