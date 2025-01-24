Fernandez returns as Maresca makes 3 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester City

After returning to winning ways in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium to take on defending champions Manchester City on matchday 23 of the English top flight.

The Blues lost against the Sky Blues in their first outing of the 2024/25 season but with both teams going through a lot in the last five months, Enzo Maresca’s side will fancy their chances of overcoming Pep Guardiola’s men this evening with the Cityzens coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain that has put them on the brink of group stage elimination from the Champions League.

Here is how Chelsea may line up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is not playing his best football in between the sticks but could retain his place against Manchester City.

Defenders – Trevoh Chalobah was brilliant at the back against Wolves last weekend and consequently, he might keep his place in the heart of the back four. Therefore, Tosin Adarabioyo may be the sacrificial pawn to make way for the now fit Levi Colwill.

The full backs are unlikely to change with Reece James and Marc Cucurella expected to play on the right and left, respectively.

Fernandez in midfield, Sancho on the left wing

Midfielders – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall graced a rare Premier League start last weekend with an assist but could return to the bench against Manchester City with Chelsea’s record signing, the £107 million man Enzo Fernandez, possibly coming in. The Argentine international is likely to pair with Moises Caicedo in the double pivot in midfield.

Cole Palmer, on the other hand, could retain his place as the attacking midfielder against his former employers. Noni Madueke may also feature on the right wing with a return to the team on the cards for Jadon Sancho, ahead of Pedro Neto.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson could be in a race against time to prove himself with Christopher Nkunku performing really well in limited minutes. The Senegalese international could still be handed a start against Manchester City, however, as the striker.

Here is a look at Chelsea’s possible eleven on paper.