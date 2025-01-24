Calafiori to start as Arteta makes 5 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Wolves

Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium this afternoon at 15:00 local time in their matchday 23 clash of the Premier League. After a vital win in the Champions League in their midweek outing, Mikel Arteta’s men will look to keep up the pressure on Liverpool by grabbing a win against Vitor Pereira’s outfit.

The Gunners have been unable to see the back of their injury problems just yet but should be able to overcome a Wolves side that is above the relegation zone only because of a superior goal difference in comparison to Ipswich Town. Here is a look at how Arteta’s troops could line up later today.

Goalkeeper – David Raya had little to do against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League game and after a clean sheet against the Croatian side, the former Brentford goalkeeper will most likely start between the sticks against Wolves.

Defenders – Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko might drop out from the back four having played the CL game, with Jurrien Timber expected to be in the centre of defence ahead of the Polish international while £42 million summer signing Riccardo Calafiori might replace his Ukrainian teammate at left back. Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey will be expected to feature in the team at centre back and right back, respectively.

Merino starts, Martinelli and Trossard on the wings

Midfielders – Mikel Arteta might make one change in midfield with Jorginho dropping out of the line-up. Mikel Merino might replace him as the number six after being excluded from the starting eleven against Dinamo Zagreb. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be expected to retain their places, however, with both players in decent form.

Forwards – The gravest of Arsenal’s problems are in the final third following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in quick success. Arteta remained in good spirits in his pre-match press conference nonetheless as he revealed Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are in a ‘good moment’, therefore hinting that the duo could start on the right and left wings apiece.

Kai Havertz scored and assisted in the midweek game and will likely be tasked with leading the line once more.

This is how the Gunners may look on paper.