Manchester United pondering over January swoop for Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Manchester United have yet to make any signing this month, which is a worrying proposition heading into the second half of the campaign considering their poor performances over the last few weeks. Ruben Amorim was expected to add a winger to his roster but there has been no progress in that regard either.

On the contrary, two of the team’s most prominent offensive men, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, have been linked with leaving Old Trafford before deadline day with Antony already having been loaned out to Real Betis. As such, the squad could be further trimmed by the departure of as many as three wingers.

United have not ruled out making a permanent signing in the days that remain of the transfer window but the prospect of acquiring Barcelona star Ansu Fati on loan remains realistic, according to GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones. Fati has struggled for game time in Spain this season with just one start to his name and could be allowed to leave Hansi Flick’s side.

Loan transfer remains possible

After splurging a huge amount of money on signings in the summer and then some more on Erik ten Hag’s severance package, Manchester United’s permanent transfers for the foreseeable future could hinge on the number of sales they are able to make. As a result, signing a player on loan until the summer seems like a good short-term fix.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati could be a decent acquisition by the Red Devils. The Spanish international had the world at his feet some years ago and was praised by his club’s legends, including Xavi, who called him an ‘extraordinary’ player. However, he has faced some bad luck with fitness but a fresh start elsewhere could help him regain his old form.

Fati has already played in the Premier League as he spent 2023/24 on Brighton’s books on loan. Though a large share of game time on the Seagulls’ left wing belonged to Kauro Mitoma that year, the possible exits at United might see Fati feature more regularly under Ruben Amorim, who also has apprehensions about his current crop of players.

And if indeed things end up working out for both parties, there could be serious negotiations with Barcelona in the summer to make Fati’s move permanent. Surely, more will follow on this matter as the transfer window nears its end.