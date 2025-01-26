Arsenal make Matheus Cunha ‘top target’ for the January transfer

Arsenal are severely understaffed in their offensive department with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus expected to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines. Mikel Arteta admitted after the latter’s injury that the Gunners could be on the lookout for a new attacker in January, though not much progress seems to have been made on that front.

With just a few days to go until the end of the transfer window, it looks like Arsenal will back Arteta with a fresh acquisition and have made Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha their ‘top target’, according to UOL Brazil (h/t 90min). Cunha has been Wolves’ best player in the Premier League this season, thus earning interest from England’s bigger clubs.

The Brazilian international seemed to have been staying put at the Molineux until the end of the season but Vitor Pereira’s recent remarks questioning his body language may hint otherwise. And although the coach insisted that Cunha will remain committed to the club until the summer, there has been no respite from talks of his exit.

Cunha move not likely in January

Arsenal will need to spend £60 million on signing Matheus Cunha, if at all they decide to materialise their interest. Though his price tag would be fairly affordable for the Londoners, Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as Vitor Pereira might adopt a rigid stance even if the 25-year-old looks to depart his club midway through the ongoing campaign.

Wolves’ continuity in the Premier League remains precarious and a player of Cunha’s calibre will be incredibly vital for them if they are to avoid the drop by May. The team has shown glimpses of its quality since Gary O’Neill was replaced by Pereira and the last thing they would want now is to see their best player of the ongoing campaign bid his farewell.