Manchester United make £25 million offer for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United remain without a reliable player at left back over halfway into the season. Erik ten Hag, before his firing, as well as Ruben Amorim have been forced into using Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in their unconventional positions. And while Tyrell Malacia has been fit lately, his performances simply have not been good enough.

A left back’s purchase is starting to look imminent and an acquisition before the end of the ongoing transfer window has not been ruled out. Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu has been high on the club’s wish-list and according to The Athletic, Man United have made an offer worth £25 million to bring in the Serie A full back.

United’s first bid worth £20 million was turned down by Lecce but the board is hopeful that another attempt at landing Dorgu will be successful. The Red Devils might not encounter many troubles with securing personal terms with the Danish star, so if his employers accept decide to sanction Dorgu’s sale, he would most likely join Man United.

Dorgu too inexperienced for United

Patrick Dorgu is undoubtedly a fantastic player and has the potential to become one of the world’s best left backs. The 20-year-old, however, might be far too inexperienced to join Manchester United, especially as he will be thrown into the starting eleven right from the word go in a league with far greater intensity than the Serie A.

It is high time Manchester United make low-cost purchases to simply paper the cracks and they would be better off landing somebody who is more experienced, like Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes, or a player with proven credentials in the Premier League, such as Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez – though both players are very unlikely to join in January.

For the ongoing month, if Ruben Amorim is insistent on the arrival of a new left back, United could look into signing Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell – a player they had been linked with a few weeks ago too.