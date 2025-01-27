Manchester United scouting Alvaro Carreras with return to club possible

Manchester United require a left back sooner rather than later and have been linked with a number of names from across Europe. Lecce star Patrick Dorgu seems to be topping their wish-list with negotiations already underway between the English and Italian outfits, though another name has established himself on the club’s radar.

Portuguese outfit Record (h/t GOAL) has claimed that the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch former player Alvaro Carreras in action for Benfica. The Spaniard, previously employed within United’s youth ranks, joined the Portuguese giants on loan last year in January before the transfer was made permanent in the summer.

United retain a £17 million buyback clause for Carreras, which they are hoping to activate. The 21-year-old has developed rapidly in Lisbon over the last 12 months and has become a regular fixture in Benfica’s starting eleven. His experience of playing for one of Europe’s most dynamic sides has contributed greatly in making him a well-rounded player too.

Carreras would fit Amorim’s system well

Alvaro Carreras not only enjoys very good prominence at Benfica but has also been given the license to play very high up the pitch by Bruno Lage. As a result, there is every reason to believe that the former Real Madrid academy star would thrive in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 setup as a left wing back.

As opposed to Patrick Dorgu, who appears to be Manchester United’s primary target for the left back role, Carreras has some history at Carrington, which might be an added advantage in helping him settle back into the English top flight. Plus, he would also be a few million pounds cheaper and likely come at a lower wage than Dorgu, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

It is speculated that any move for Carreras by Man United will hinge on whether their latest offer for Dorgu, worth £25 million, is accepted by Lecce or not. Only time will tell what comes of the situation and which of the two players end up becoming Amorim’s first noteworthy purchase at Old Trafford.