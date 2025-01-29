Man Utd agree on a deal to sign Arsenal’s Ayden Heaven

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following INEOS’ takeover of a minority stake at the club, the Red Devils have been looking to hire young talents to improve the academy. Last summer, they purchased Samuel Lusale and Manu Kone. More recently, they have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign South American talent Diego Leon.

United also purchased Chido Obi-Martin in the last transfer window and he joined from Arsenal. Now, they have made a raid on the North London club once again to hire another of their young talent.

Writing on X, Romano says that Man Utd have agreed on a deal with the Gunners to sign Heaven and the player will now undergo medical before the deal gets done.

Mikel Arteta’s side were keen on keeping hold of him and offered a fresh term but the player rejected it to move to Old Trafford. Eintracht Frankfurt were also in this race but they failed to persuade him to move to the Bundesliga.

Heaven to Man Utd

Romano wrote:

“Ayden Heaven to Manchester United, here we go! Exclusive story from last week confirmed as 18 year old centre back’s set to leave Arsenal and join. Medical booked after he rejected new deal from Arsenal and Eintracht approaches. Agreement being formally sealed.”

The 18-year-old is a 6ft 3in tall left-footed centre-back. He was a part of Arsenal’s pre-season squad last summer and played a few games. The youngster even featured for 45 minutes against Man Utd at SoFi Stadium in the USA.

Heaven was named in a few matchday squads for Arsenal this season and made his senior debut against Preston North End in a Carabao fixture back in October.

He is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing out from the back. It has been suggested that Heaven will join the first-team squad and could deputise for Lisandro Martínez.

Man Utd don’t have any option to rest the South American so he has been playing almost every game in recent times. Therefore, signing Heaven will allow Ruben Amorim to manage Martinez’s minutes.