Liverpool in battle with Man Utd & Tottenham to sign Cherki

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old came through Lyon’s youth system and is considered one of the best-ever prospects of their academy. He made his senior debut for the French side back in 2019 at the age of 16.

Since then, he has been in the fold of Lyon’s first-team squad and has been playing as a rotational option. However, Les Gones have found themselves in financial difficulties and have been handed a provisional penalty of relegation unless they balance the books.

So, they are looking to cash-in on one of their biggest assets and Man Utd and Liverpool are seemingly looking to secure Chekri’s service by taking advantage of this situation.

Caught Offside claim that both clubs have made contact to enquire about the details of signing him before making a potential swoop. However, neither the Red Devils nor the Merseyside club are willing to go for him in this window, rather, they are planning to make a move for him next summer.

Battle

Lyon are prepared to accept £18m for the Frenchman with the player’s existing deal set to expire in 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him but they aren’t planning to sign him at the moment as their focus is to strengthen the defence amid their injury problems in this area.

Moreover, Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing him and planning to move for him ahead of next season.

Cherki is comfortable with both feet and is a versatile player. He can play on either flank and is also comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in creating opportunities for the attackers.

Having a versatile player like him is always useful therefore, the Lyon star would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Tottenham or Man Utd if any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see where Cherki goes if he eventually leaves the French side in January or at the end of this season.