Manchester United make third bid for Patrick Dorgu with transfer imminent

Manchester United are closing in on Ruben Amorim’s first transfer since taking over at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s replacement. According to the Standard, the Red Devils have agreed a £31.5 million fee for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu with both clubs currently finalising the steps to formally conclude the Danish international’s move.

United’s latest bid for Dorgu was significantly close to Lecce’s valuation of £34 million with the Premier League giants succeeding on their third attempt to land the player. The 20-year-old has already agreed to personal terms with Amorim’s side and subject to his work permit in England, there remains a possibility of him being available for the team’s next Premier League outing.

What Dorgu’s signing means for United

Ruben Amorim will finally have a reliable left wing back who he can trust from a fitness standpoint as well. For much of this season, Manchester United have deployed Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at left back following Luke Shaw’s as well as Tyrell Malacia’s failures in staying fit. Though the latter appeared a couple of times, he fell out of favour soon afterwards.

Man United will be bolstered by Dorgu’s defensive game, having succeeded in Serie A, over the last year and a half. His offensive game is also worth mentioning with the latest Red Devil also a capable left midfielder and right winger, with the latter a role United could also benefit from this season should Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford leave.

Dorgu’s purchase would also add much-needed depth on the right hand side for Amorim as he would be able to rest Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui whilst utilising them interchangeably across competitions. Lastly, it could spell the end for Malacia and Shaw at the club with United likely to entertain offers for both their left backs after Dorgu’s capture.