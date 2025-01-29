Man Utd considering move for Bayern ace Mathys Tel



According to Sky Sport Deutschland, Manchester United are considering a move for Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Red Devils are planning for a busy end to the winter transfer window, and they have their sights on bolstering multiple positions.

Man United are on the cusp of landing Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu on a permanent deal, and Sky Sport Deutschland claim that they could swoop for Tel, who has decided to leave Bayern this winter.

Any deal could, however, depend on either Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho leaving Old Trafford.

Huge talent

Tel has been with Bayern for the past few years, but he has yet to become a guaranteed starter. The 19-year-old was seen as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, but Harry Kane’s arrival has hampered his progress.

The youngster has barely played as the main striker under manager Vincent Kompany this campaign. He has had cameo appearances from the right and left wing, providing just 1 assist from 400 minutes of first-team football.

The Frenchman has decided to move on from the Bavarian giants as a result. He has plenty of transfer offers on the table, and United seem interested with the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the no.9 position.

Tel, who has been highlighted as a ‘record-breaking‘ teenager by Bundesliga.com, would be a good fit to provide competition for places. He is a forward-minded player and likes to create and score goals when in full form.

The current season has been disappointing with his lack of consistent minutes. A regular starting spot could bring the best out of Tel. It remains to be seen whether United can persuade the teenager to move to Old Trafford.

United are set to land Dorgu in a deal worth £31.5 million. Even if Rashford or Garnacho were to leave, the Mancunian outfit could look into a temporary agreement for Tel with a buy option due to financial constraints.