Man Utd plot surprise swoop to sign Bryan Zaragoza

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Bryan Zaragoza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the Spaniard’s displays for Granada, the Bavarian club decided to hire him last winter. However, upon moving to the Allianz Arena, the 23-year-old struggled to find regular first-team football.

So, he decided to leave Bayern last summer to play regularly and Osasuna hired him on a season-long loan deal. The forward has had a promising campaign in La Liga thus far this season, making six goal contributions in 13 starts.

He played a key role in beating Barcelona early this season, scoring a goal and registering an assist. Moreover, he helped his side beat Real Sociedad by providing assists for both of their goals.

Now, Fichajes state Osasuna want to sign the youngster permanently but they have realised that achieving that won’t be easy as Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him and are ‘determined’ to lure him to Old Trafford.

Zaragoza to Man Utd

Ruben Amorim wants to inject fresh blood into the squad and believes Zaragoza would be an excellent acquisition to strengthen the frontline. However, United aren’t the only club interested in him as other Premier League clubs have also expressed their interest in signing him.

The forward is valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029 with the record Bundesliga champions. Therefore, they are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Zaragoza likes to be deployed in the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Man Utd will have to sign new wide players if they eventually part ways with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

They have already loaned Antony out to Real Betis, while Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club having found himself out of favour in recent times.

On the other hand, Man Utd reportedly want to sell Garnacho to raise funds to sign new players as their transfer budget has been restricted due to PSR rules.

Zaragoza is a talented player but there are question marks whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help Man Utd achieve their lofty ambitions. Therefore, Amorim’s side would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the frontline.