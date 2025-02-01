Tottenham make approach to sign Chelsea star Axel Disasi

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach to sign Chelsea star Axel Disasi before Monday’s deadline, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have struggled with injury problems thus far this season with most of those at their back. Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie have been out injured over the last few weeks. Although the Dutchman has returned to action recently, Radu Dragusin has now picked up an issue.

The Lilywhites are short in number in their defensive department at the moment, therefore, it seems Ange Postecoglou is keen on purchasing a new defender.

They have been in talks with AC Milan over a deal to sign Fikayo Tomori but it has been reported that Tottenham could look to hire another centre-back on top of him.

Writing on X, Romano says that Spurs have identified Disasi as a serious option to reinforce the defence and have already made an approach to secure his service.

Disasi to Tottenham

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Aston Villa are also in this race and have already agreed on personal terms with him. However, the Villans haven’t managed to agree on a deal with Chelsea yet.

Therefore, Tottenham will have to step up their efforts to get the deal done by defeating Unai Emery’s side in this race. Romano wrote:

“Axel Disasi has been approached by Tottenham as they’re insisting for new centre back. Disasi already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and he’s now expected to make a decision soon. Up to the player.”

The 26-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with the West London club. Therefore, they are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave the club.

After joining from AS Monaco, Disasi, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League for Chelsea. Therefore, it is a questionable decision as to why Spurs are looking to purchase him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Stamford Bridge before the end of this winter window.