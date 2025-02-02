Tottenham in talks to sign Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori before the winter transfer deadline, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Spurs have been making incessant moves in the transfer market to reinforce their squad amid a myriad of injury concerns, particularly in defence. Hence, the club are now taking proactive steps in the market to sign a centre-back, with Milan’s Tomori emerging as the latest target.

As per Moretto, Milan are ‘pushing’ for the transfer of Tomori to Tottenham and have handed Spurs the ‘green light’ to hold talks with the England international.

The Rossoneri are also in talks with the North London club for the potential cost of the transfer, which is in the region of €25m (£20m) plus add-ons, as per the report.

However, the player is reluctant to join Tottenham so the proposed move hangs in the balance unless Spurs can convince the defender to move to North London.

Tomori offered to Spurs

Tottenham have struggled with injuries this season, particularly in defence, forcing youngster Archie Gray to step in at centre-back on multiple occasions.

While Micky van de Ven made a joyful return in the Europa League win against Swedish side Elfsborg, their injury woes continued when Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin was forced off in the second half of the clash and is now feared to be ruled out for a large chunk of the season’s remainder.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday, Ange Postecoglou said, ‘Depending on the extent of Radu’s injury, it might be an area we need to address. This weekend, we are certainly exploring some options.’

Recent reports have linked the club to Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, while Tomori has now emerged as a concrete option for the club, and with what looks to be a fair price.

With the transfer window nearing completion, Spurs should not wait for Tomori’s decision to join them and should be in active talks with both players to avoid a Tel-esque situation.