Tottenham reach agreement to sign Kevin Danso from Lens

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Kevin Danso from Lens, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Signing at least one centre-back has been high on Spurs’ agenda since the start of the winter transfer window, with the club being linked to several options. Reports suggest they have shown interest in Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori but it appears Danso has emerged as their prime target.

Danso looked set to join Wolves and was booked to undergo his medical with the West London club on Sunday. However, Romano claims Tottenham have hijacked Wolves’ move for Danso after agreeing a permanent deal with Lens.

The defensive ace will put pen to paper on a long-term deal that will see him contracted to the North London club until the summer of 2030, according to the report.

The transfer expert adds that the total package of the deal is worth €25m (£20m), and the Austrian will undergo his medical with Tottenham today.

Spurs complete Danso swoop

Tottenham have faced persistent injury troubles this season, especially in defence, with youngster Archie Gray frequently deputising at centre-back.

Although Micky van de Ven made his return during the Europa League victory over Swedish side Elfsborg, their defensive concerns deepened when Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin was forced off in the second half. He is now feared to be sidelined for a significant portion of the season.

The vice captain, Cristian Romero, also remains sidelined, and the state of Spurs’ defence, which has been in disarray, indicates how much the Argentine has been missed and how urgent the club need to make adequate reinforcement in that position.

With Danso now set to join, the 6ft 2in centre-back is a defensive colossus and what many would call a man-mountain.

He played a pivotal role in Lens’ historic Champions League qualification after a two-decade absence and was an integral part of the team that finished second in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 campaign.

His leadership, defensive solidity, and efficient ball-playing ability would be pivotal assets to Ange Postecoglou as they waddle their way out of a possible relegation scrap.