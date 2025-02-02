West Ham United reach agreement to sign Evan Ferguson

West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per David Ornstein.

The Hammers have been keen on reinforcing their squad, especially the attack, which has underperformed this season with a meagre 28 goals scored in 23 Premier League games.

They have been linked with several forwards in recent weeks, including Ferguson, and it appears a deal is now in place. Ornstein claims that the East London club have now reached an agreement with the Seagulls to bring the 20-year-old to the club.

As per the transfer expert, the agreement is a straight loan deal with no buy clause inserted in the contract, which means the Republic of Ireland international will return to Sussex in the summer.

Ferguson is scheduled to undergo his medical at the club today as West Ham push to finalize the transfer, according to the report.

West Ham set to complete Ferguson swoop

Ferguson – valued at £33m by Transfermarkt – has been one of the most coveted centre-forwards not just in the Premier League but in Europe.

A host of clubs have been vying for the Irishman despite his lack of playing time this season, where he has found himself tussling for a starting berth with Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, and Georginio Rutter under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

On the other hand, West Ham have struggled in front of goal this season despite reinforcing their attack in the summer.

Niclas Füllkrug, Luis Guilherme, and Crysencio Summerville have combined for just three goals across all competitions this season, while Michail Antonio, who featured in 14 matches before his season-ending accident, managed only one.

By Premier League matchweek 23, no West Ham player had reached six goals, with the entire squad tallying just 28—joint second lowest in the league.

Although Ferguson might possibly need a bit of time to blend, playing under the tutelage of Graham Potter, who handed him his Premier League debut, would do his confidence a world of good.

West Ham are gearing up to face London neighbours Chelsea in Potter’s first return to Stamford Bridge since his unceremonious departure in April 2023, and the English manager will hope to make a big impression against his old employers.